Sam is a shy young woman who works as a dog caretaker at the animal shelter in Ostend. Her colleague Koen is a dog behavioural therapist, he teaches people about the upbringing of dogs. Sam prefers to stay with the animals and is fully committed to the daily chores at the shelter. But when Sam meets a nervous young woman who struggles with the upbringing of her dog, she decides to help her in her own way. Come here is a sensory portrait of a burgeoning friendship in sound, gesture and movement.