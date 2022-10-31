Not Available

Puli is a 2010 Telugu action film written and directed by S. J. Suryaah, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, with Nikeesha Patel, Manoj Bajpai, Charan Raj, Nassar, Jyothi Krishna, Bhrahmaji, Ali and Girish Karnad in supporting roles and Shriya Saran appearing in an item number.[2] The film features a soundtrack by A. R. Rahman and cinematography by Binod Pradhan. It was produced by Navodaya Appachan and Singanamala Ramesh on a 35 crore budget and was distributed Geetha Arts. The film was released on September 10. The film was originally titled Komaram Puli but was renamed as Puli on the second day of release, following objections by Komaram Sony Rao, grandson of the tribal legend Komaram Bheem, from whose name the title of the movie was taken.[3][