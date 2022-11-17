Kon Ook Hak

Not Available

What will happen if a love & relationship columnist becomes heartbroken!? Nam, a relationship expert of "H2O" — her own founded magazine, has faced devastating moment in her life as her fiancé broke up with her, out of the blue, to marry someone else. Nam felt like a love hurt victim(instead of an adviser), which is difficult to speak out. While Nam tries to keep her chin up, a cupid sends her three PERFECT guys just in time!: Dog, a TV producer and Nam's best friend, Jo, a warm-hearted consular officer, or Ohm, a handsome flirty tycoon. Who will be the one who finally heals Nam's brokenhearted status while whose hearts have to be next broken...?