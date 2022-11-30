Konchalovsky. Screen

Not Available

1979. Andrey Konchalovsky's film Sibiriada receives a special jury prize at the Cannes film festival. For the Director, this becomes a bridge to another world. Having received permission from the authorities to go abroad for a year, Konchalovsky refuses to return and requires a passport for permanent residence abroad... However, it seems that Konchalovsky himself does not yet understand that from now on his life will be divided into "before" and "after". That now all his subsequent paintings will be compared with the previous ones. And even when he returns to Russia 10 years later, his wanderings in search of his own "I" will not end...