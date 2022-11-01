Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam

Not Available

The story is set in the backdrop of a village where Geeta (Tamanna Bhatia) grows under the shade of her doting father Subramaniam (Nasser) who takes care of everything for her and she is equally attached to him. She comes to Hyderabad for her further studies and stays at her uncle Gachibowli Diwakar's (Brahmanandam) house. There, her cousin Swathi(Karuna) has a group of friends and one among them is the happy and playful Siddharth, or Siddhu (Siddarth Narayan). Siddhu is a big Casanova among girls and though he always has a smile on his face, there is a sad past as his mother Rajyalakshmi (Ramya Krishna) is living separately from his father Prakash (Prakash Raj).