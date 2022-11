Not Available

Konchem Koththaga is a 2008 Telugu film directed, written by Raju Rajendra Prasad. Venkat plays the lead role while Ali, Tulip Joshi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Johnny Lever play other roles. The secret relating to a couple of murders in the bungalow sees light. What are those murders? Who are murderers? Who are the girl and man? That has to be watched on screen.