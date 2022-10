Not Available

Kondaan Koduthaan is Tamil movie directed by G Rajendran. The film is produced by P Iyappa and is jointly produced by P Bharathi and Master Sriram.Velauthukattau fame actor Kathir is male role for the movie and pair with female role of Advaitha.Ilavarasu, Ashwin, Manobala, KanjaKaruppu, Raj Kapoor are the cast for the movie. Music Director 'Isai Thendral' Deva is composed the music.