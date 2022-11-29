Not Available

Sachin Ashok Yadav dedicates his film “Kondan” to all those self-reliant women residing in the rural areas. Yadav's Kondan not only deals with the plight of a widow who struggles to take care of her children without anybody's financial aid but also focuses on multiple subplots like corrupt mechanisms of the bureaucracy and especially stresses on the matter of self-reliance. This film beautifully carves the need of self-reliant spirit in each human beings in order to rise up against all difficulties and ventilates an air of encouragement inside us.