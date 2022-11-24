KONELĪNE: our land beautiful

Not Available

The Tahltan First Nation has lived in remote northwestern British Columbia for thousands of years. They call their land "koneline" which means "our land beautiful" as well as "our mind beautiful," inextricably weaving human consciousness with the health of the land. Copper and gold mining companies call the Tahltan territory "the golden triangle," while hunting outfitters refer to it as "Canada's Serengeti." Award-winning director Nettie Wild crafts a breathtaking love letter—in stunning CinemaScope and surround sound—that captures the majestic beauty of the land and the unique people who live on it. The film features memorable characters: a woman who takes hunters on horseback deep into the mountains, a Tahltan man who records the vanishing Tahltan language, and Tahltan women and elders who protest increased mining activity. A cinematic poem, KONELINE evokes both the beauty and the complicated nature of its inhabitants and their relationship with this unique "wilderness."