Not Available

Being an agent, Bilal must live his life for the success of a mission. The memory of her mother who is the determinant of success is torn apart by Marla, a mentor who doesn't care about anything, even the social aspects of her agent's life. #GalaxyMovieStudio presents: KONFABULASI, The EPIC Short Movie by Angga Dwimas Sasongko taken using # GalaxyS21 Ultra 5G.