Kong que wang chao

Not Available

Director Chu Yuan was already famous for his many collaborations with respected novelist Ku Lung and for his introduction of detective thriller ingredients into the martial arts movie genre. But this production was made even more special by the rare presence of superstar David Chiang. Here he gives another great performance as kung-fu knight Shen Lang, who stumbles across grave robbers while on the trail of a martial arts mass murderer. There's intrigue, betrayals, and battles galore before the last plot is revealed and the final murderer is defeated.