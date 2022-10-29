1960

Konga

  • Horror
  • Romance
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1960

Studio

Merton Park Studios

Dr.Decker comes back from Africa after a year, presumed dead. During that year, he came across a way of growing plants and animals to an enormous size. He brings back a baby chimpanzee to test out his theory. As he has many enemies at home, he decides to use his chimp, 'Konga' to 'get rid of them'. Then Konga grows to gigantic proportions and reaks havoc all over the city of London!!

Cast

Margo JohnsMargaret
Jess ConradBob Kenton
Claire GordonSandra Banks
Rupert OsborneEric Kenton
Austin TrevorDean Foster
Jack WatsonSupt. Brown

View Full Cast >

Images