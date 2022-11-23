Not Available

The beautiful princess Lola is driven from his homeland Pelikanien where one of her relatives on subtle way has usurped power. We see her now as Revy-theater celebrated prima donna, each evening awakens the audience's tumultuous enthusiasm. But the princess, however, his most devoted admirers behind the ramp. The young theater doctor Ove Helmer love her - and our two old acquaintances lighthouse and Bivognen that function respectively as prompter and makeup artist cover her with the warmest affection. Lola has incidentally a special fondness for Bivognen because he bears a striking resemblance to Pelikaniens legendary rich king, Joachim the Good. When the princess finally have the opportunity to return home to Pelikanien, the lighthouse and Bivognen like to to strike a blow for her, and here Bivognens equality with the king unexpected consequences.