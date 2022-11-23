Not Available

Kongen af Pelikanien

    The beautiful princess Lola is driven from his homeland Pelikanien where one of her relatives on subtle way has usurped power. We see her now as Revy-theater celebrated prima donna, each evening awakens the audience's tumultuous enthusiasm. But the princess, however, his most devoted admirers behind the ramp. The young theater doctor Ove Helmer love her - and our two old acquaintances lighthouse and Bivognen that function respectively as prompter and makeup artist cover her with the warmest affection. Lola has incidentally a special fondness for Bivognen because he bears a striking resemblance to Pelikaniens legendary rich king, Joachim the Good. When the princess finally have the opportunity to return home to Pelikanien, the lighthouse and Bivognen like to to strike a blow for her, and here Bivognens equality with the king unexpected consequences.

