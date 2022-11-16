Kongjui & Patchui

Not Available

Kongjui, who had been living alone with her father, welcomes a stepmother and a stepsister called Patchui into her life. When her father is out, the stepmother and Patchui make her do all the housework and the stepmother believes all of Patchui's lies and beats Kongjui mercilessly. When talks of marriage between Kongjui and the son of a respectable family come out one day, the stepmother does everything in her power to get Patchui married to the young man. Unaware of her stepmother's plans, Kongjui runs into the young man in the woods and the two fall in love.