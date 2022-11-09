Konna Yofuke ni Banana kayo: Kanashiki Jitsuwa

Not Available

Hisashi Tanaka (Haruma Miura) is a medical student in Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan. He does volunteer work and gets to know Yasuaki Kano (Yo Oizumi) at the hospital. Yasuaki Kano has suffered from muscular dystrophy since he was 12-years-old. Yasuaki Kano has his eccentric ways like running out of the hospital and saying that he wants to eat a banana late at night. Hisashi Tanaka thinks Yasuaki Kano is a lovely person. Yasuaki Kano develops a crush on rookie volunteer Misaki Ando (Mitsuki Takahata). He asks Hisashi Tanaka to write a love letter for him, but Misaki Ando is Hisashi Tanaka’s girlfriend. --asianwiki