Konstabel Mamat

Mamat, a police constable is suspended for three months for negligence while on an assignment to arrest a gang leader, Mail Musang who runs a prostitution ring in the city. Mamat is a humorous man and possesses self defence skills. Although on suspension he stills manages to foil many criminal activities in the city. His grif and determination angers to gang leader. Mamat gets close to one of Mail Musang’s mistresses. Mail Musang comes to know about this and forces her to kill Mamat. The girl cannot bring herself to kill Mamat.