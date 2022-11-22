Konstantin Koca Popovic

Not Available

Who is Koca Popovic? Artist, poet, surrealist, philosopher, warrior, general, cynic, statesman, spoiled son of a rich man, genius war leader or a bon vivant? A Serb who learned French language before his own, a convinced communist who made fun of the communist dogma, sportsman, vice-president of Yugoslavia who drove to work in his Spacek? Answers to these questions could be: all of this and none of it really. In fact, who is Koca Popovic remains a mystery even today. A mystery that this film will at least try to unravel.