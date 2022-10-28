Not Available

For con men, the game of trickery is at least as important as any monetary reward they might seek. In this wry Polish film, a con-man (Piotr Fronczewski) has just been released from prison. A real artist of conmanship, he starts back at his old tricks slowly, but his deceptions grow ever more elaborate and travel steadily up the ladder of society until he has local politicians and important government ministers involved in his schemes.