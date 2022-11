Not Available

The young witch Victoria has three tasks to accomplish to avoid being expelled from the witch school. In the land of fairytale, in the Three-times-ninth kingdom, the tsar Yesenya needs help retrieving a magic Seeing Apple. In the Three-times-tenth kingdom, the king Reginald the 64th has disappeared. And in the Three-times-fourteenth kingdom, king Olaf needs to remove a spell from his daughter.