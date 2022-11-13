Konyok-gorbunok

Not Available

Once upon a time there lived Ivan, a little slob, but not a fool at all, though the youngest of three brothers. He once rescued a magic mare and received as a reward a friend and a faithful companion - the Little Humpbacked Horse. Not simple, but also magical - small and almost fearless. And now Ivan with such a Skate is on the shoulder. Yes, that's just the king, who has Ivan in the service, such daredevils - like a bone in the throat. Therefore, he gives Ivan impossible tasks - either to catch the Firebird, then to release the Wonder-Yudo-Fish-Whale from captivity, then to marry the beautiful Tsar-girl who lives on the edge of the earth in ice mansions. But only having met the overseas beauty, Vanya will not remain the same. He fell in love with a beauty, although he knows that this love is a head off his shoulders. But there is a faithful comrade nearby - the Little Humpbacked Horse, who will help out of any misfortune.