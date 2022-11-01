Not Available

Koo Kuan Puan Maesa

  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Mit, a hotel manager in Chiang Mai, is going to Krabi to attend a wedding during Songkran festival. On the way, his car has an accident, so he has to hire Bungern, a bus owner to drive him to Krabi. The bus is tumbledown and Mit has no better choice, he is forced to take this bus. While driving to Krabi, they experience many troubles and later become new buddies who make chaos in Songkran festival.

Cast

Suteerush ChannukoolMan in Black
Sombat MetaneeFa's Father
Achita SikamanaPhim
Kohtee AramboyBangoen

