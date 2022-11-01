Koo Kuan Puan Maesa

Not Available

Mit, a hotel manager in Chiang Mai, is going to Krabi to attend a wedding during Songkran festival. On the way, his car has an accident, so he has to hire Bungern, a bus owner to drive him to Krabi. The bus is tumbledown and Mit has no better choice, he is forced to take this bus. While driving to Krabi, they experience many troubles and later become new buddies who make chaos in Songkran festival.