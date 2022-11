Not Available

Kool...Sakkath Hot Maga is a Kannada romance drama, starring Ganesh and Sana Khan. College student Rahul (Ganesh) falls for Kajal (Khan). When Rahul dies in an accident, Kajal moves to Hasiru Bettu, where she meets MJ, who looks like Rahul. MJ is attracted to her but she claims to be in love with Rahul.