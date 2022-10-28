Not Available

Invisible to his hometown, but “God-King” of his nerd sanctuary, Griffin Kooperman’s life achievement is his store, Kooperman Comics. Wallowing in geek trivia and trouncing the oddball regulars at their favorite game, JARB, Kooperman Comics has allowed Griffin to squeak by while avoiding his fears of the world. But when a bully from his past becomes the new landlord of the shop, Kooperman must snap out of his fantasy world in order to save his reality. Shot on beautiful Prince Edward Island, Kooperman is a smart, character-driven comedy bro-mance that blends rich visuals with a driving laugh-out-loud plot-line, while commenting on society's obsession with superheroes in an age of apathy.