Lennard is 18 and incapable of making any decisions. Well, except running away to Berlin and moving into a flat share, along with easygoing Ben and crazy Fine. Yet Lennard has a lot of roommates already…at least in his head: Macho Boris and his female side Helena, sensible Sophia with Lennard’s inner child Theo, feisty Tess and, of course, his personified anxiety Jürgen. And each one tells Lennard their opinion without being asked. No wonder Lennard can’t make up his mind. Especially when it comes to love, his inner cinema is rising to new heights. And neither Fine nor Ben know who they have brought into their apartment. And above all, how many!