Kora Kagaz

A chance encounter while traveling by BEST bus service in Bombay gets two young people to meet. One of which is Professor Sukesh Dutt, and the other is Archana Gupta. They meet again, and are formally introduced to each other. Both are attracted to each other, and get married. But Archana's mother does not approve of Sukesh, due to his modest income. She makes up stories about their affluence, which offend Sukesh when he finds out. As a result, there is acrimony between Archana and Sukesh, and both separate. Archana goes to live with her parents, while Sukesh relocates. Archana's family would like her to forget Sukesh, and re-marry. But Archana finds that she still has feelings for Sukesh. But does Sukesh have the same feelings for Archana?