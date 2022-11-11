Koravi starcheta

Not Available

There is a small village near the sea and behind the state border electronic alarm system. Its last inhabitants are seven old toughs prone to practical jokes and easy living. At the funeral of the last elderly woman in the village they get fired up with the idea to hire a "tart" and throw a party. The girl in question has been fired from the striptease bar in the nearby town. She arrives with her little son. The old toughs, the girl and the boy establish friendly relations. Meanwhile a lieutenant from the frontier post falls in love with the girl. Later on two more stripteasers pay a visit to the first one and make friends with the old guys. A small group of foreign hunters and their guide join the company due to a raging storm. One of the stripteasers devises a "business plan" which suits everybody and soon everything in the village looks incredibly fine - until the goons of Madame Cornelia come to get things in order.