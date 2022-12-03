Korban Kasih

Not Available

Tengku Iskandar helps to run his father's business in Singapore and is known among his friends as Ariffin. He is a hardworking and passionate young man who helps his friends in distress. He is also on good terms with Marhani who works as a nurse in a hospital in Johor Bahru. When Ariffin is assigned by his father to travel to Jakarta to manage their business there, he takes the opportunity to confess his love towards Marhani and makes a vow to return to affirm their marriage. Unfortunately, the Jakarta-bound airplane Ariffin boards crashes. No survivors are reported. Marhaini is devastated by the news and decides to take a break from work at the hospital. Ariffin's father too falls ill after hearing the tragedy. Marhani's younger sister, who is also a nurse, is employed to take care of Ariffin (Tengku Iskandar)’s father and young siblings Tengku Shah and Tengku Ngah. But the junior tengku-tengku are too much to handle for Marhani’s sister.