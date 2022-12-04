Korekkiri Summer

Not Available

The National High School Baseball Championship for the summer has been called off and Fujii Kaoru, a high school baseball player, is pitied by everyone. He is feeling bored to death when his classmate Mizumori Kaoru who loves rock music shows up. She is disappointed that she cannot attend the summer music festivals which also have been cancelled. The two of them begin to converse little by little although hampered by their masks and constantly keep their distance. They get closer and eventually realize each other’s true feelings …