Sinan is a blind poet. Although he lost his sight at the age of three, he is a person who is at peace with his blindness. Sinan's wife Nilgün wants to gift Sinan the world of vision and convinces him to have surgery. With the successful operation, Sinan begins to see vaguely, but after a while weird adaptation complications emerge. Nilgün believes that chaos is related to blind habits and increases pressure on Sinan to adapt to the world of vision. This tension moves towards a tragic showdown, where they question each other's personalities. Just in this process, the doctor explains that if there is no second surgery, Sinan will be blind as before.