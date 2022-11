Not Available

Deuce is the second DVD by the American Nu Metal band, Korn. It was released on June 11, 2002 - the same day as the band's fifth studio release, Untouchables. The DVD was certified platinum by the RIAA. The DVD includes the band's first home video Who Then Now? and features the music video collection from Korn to Issues. Other extras include biographies of each band member, gags, behind-the-scenes of the music videos or live concerts, and various other things.