Not Available

Korn Live is a double DVD live release that was recorded in the Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center Studios during their 2002 "Untouchables" tour. It also features some live tracks from their self-titled album, and albums "Life Is Peachy", "Follow The Leader", and "Issues", as well as part of their cover of Metallica's "One" that was later performed for 2003 Metallica's "MTV Icon" special in its entirety. The second DVD features the same show, but from alternate angles, as well as some behind-the-scenes material.