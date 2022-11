Not Available

Korn is an American nu metal band from Bakersfield, California, formed in 1993. The band's current lineup includes founding members Jonathan Davis (vocals, bagpipes), James "Munky" Shaffer (guitar), Brian "Head" Welch (guitar, backing vocals), and Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu (bass), with the addition of Ray Luzier who replaced the band's original drummer, David Silveria. This Korn performance was filmed live at Brixton Academy in London, GB, on May 2, 2014.