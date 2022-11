Not Available

Near perfect quality Pro-shot broadcast recording of Korn, recorded live at Flugplatz des Aeroclubs Dinkelsbühl, in Dinkelsbühl, Germany,on August 19, 2017. Track listing: Rotting in Vain Falling Away From Me Here to Stay Y'All Want a Single Clown Black Is the Soul Did My Time Shoots and Ladders Twist Got the Life Coming Undone Insane Make Me Bad Somebody Someone 4 U Blind Freak on a Leash