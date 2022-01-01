Not Available

Korn Live: The Encounter is a live release by Korn in 2010 to promote the studio album Korn III: Remember Who You Are. It premiered on Sunday July 11, 2010 on HDNet, and then streamed on the band's Myspace profile. Although a live performance piece, the concert itself has no audience beyond production crew. In July a number of viral videos were released by the band, the first two videos included amateur footage of crop circles and unidentified flying objects, while the second two videos included news footage of the phenomenons identifying its location as Kern County. The Korn logo could also be seen in one of the crop circles. On July 7 the band announced "Korn Live: The Encounter, A Concert for Korn III: Remember Who You Are" a live concert filmed June 24 at the crop circles. The unusual setting for the concert was inspired by Pink Floyd's Live at Pompeii concert.