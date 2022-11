Not Available

KoRn - Live At Rock Am Ring, Nürburgring, Germany 06-07-2013 Setlist: 01 Blind 02 Ball Tongue - It Takes Two - Lodi Dodi 03 Twist 04 Chi 05 Falling Away From Me 06 Narcissistic Cannibal 07 Coming Undone 08 Did My Time 09 Shoots And Ladders - Somebody Someone 10 Here To Stay 11 Helmet In The Bush 12 Need To 13 Lies 14 Get Up! 15 Got The Life 16 Freak On A Leash