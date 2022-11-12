Not Available

It's only a half hour drive from Bnei-Brak, a closed Orthodox city, to Tel Aviv's shore. But for the women going there it's light years away. "The Kosher Beach" is a gated and secluded 100 meter-long strip of beach with dedicated days for women and men to bath separately, only a wooden fence separates between the freedom of the gay beach and them. The "Brave Bunch", a secret female orthodox sisterhood, arrive to what is a source of quiet sanity for them and they consider it a safe haven away from social and family problems: their own private and free heaven. Here they can be themselves, take a deep ocean breath and open their hearts to the sea, until the day the Rabbi's try to close the beach. What will the girls do? Will they give in or fight?