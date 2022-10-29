Not Available

Up until November 2013, the Gesu convent in Brussels was home to around 250 people including a number of Roma families originating from Slovakia. Over the months leading up to their impending eviction, Ruben Desiere worked with a number of the inhabitans to create a film. Kosmos is loosely based on the book of the same name by the Polish author Witold Gombrowicz. It focuses on the family of Kevin Mroc who had been living at Gesu for three years, and also features two newcomers, Mizu Balasz en Rastjo Vano.