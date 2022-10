Not Available

TV adaptation of the Bora Stankovic drama, the most staged play in the history of Serbian theatre. Set in the southern Serbian town of Vranje, it is a tragedy about a Gypsy singing girl destined to marry but not for love. The old man Mitke loves her beauty and singing, but doesn't love her as a woman. Her talent and free spirit reminds him of his youth, young age and all he had to sacrifice for loveless marriage and unhappiness in order to fit into conventions.