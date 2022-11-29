Kostis Papagiorgis, the Sweetest Misanthrope

Not Available

Documentary/portrait of one of the most important Greek essayists. In this portrait of Kostis Papagiorgis we follow the story of the essayist's life from his birth in 1947 to his death in 2014, discovering the way his writings develop and how his character is reflected in them. All those who meet Kostis Papagiorgis through reading his books find in him a good friend, a teacher, a guide, a perfect interlocutor, a comrade. Even though he never appeared on television avoiding self-exhibition like the plague, he was very well known and his appeal to the public has always been great. Behind his sharpness and irony, as he wrote mostly on the negative aspects of things, he was a warm and tender man, and this shone through in his work. Through his acute inner gaze and self-knowledge, Kostis Papagiorgis, who is probably the most important essayist of contemporary Greece, meditates deeply on the Human Condition.