The story revolves round a family who reside in Dhaka. The head of the family, Shamsul Haque Chowdhury (Tarik Anam Khan), a conservative business man, wants to keep his children under tight leash. Raihan (Shamol Mawla), Shamsulâ€™s favourite child, was very good at academics and education. His father had dreamt of Raihan being a doctor, but with difference in ideologies towards life and him choosing politics, he does not abide by his fatherâ€™s wishes and that makes their relationship bitter. The so-called happiness in their family takes a weird turn when all the brothers and sisters unite together on the occasion of younger daughter Rashnaâ€™s (Sabila Nur) marriage. The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Tarique Anam Khan, Shamol Mawla, Sabila Nur, Yash Rohan, Saberi Alam, Runa Khan and Sayed Babu.