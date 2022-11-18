Not Available

Kostya Tszyu - Destiny. The undisputed champion of the world. The thoughts, tactics and passions of Kostya Tszyu as he makes no excuses about knocking down those in his path to reach his destiny. Russian born Australian boxer Kostya Tszyu is one of the only three current fighters to reign as Undisputed Champion of the World in their weight division. Kostya Tszyu Destiny features his three world title unification fights along with commentaries on each of the fights by the champion himself. Includes special appearances by John Lewis and Paul Upham, and an exclusive film clip 'Something Worth Fight For' - the official Kostya Tszyu theme song. Written by Charles Stewart