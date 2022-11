Not Available

Teen Akiko (Akane Oda) returns to her home village in Japan after seven years in South America, where she contracted AIDS from a blood transfusion. The town, thick with paranoia, is quick to ostracize the ailing Akiko. With only her best friend (Megumi Matsushita) and her mom (Mari Natsuki) in her corner, Akiko suffers awful discrimination at school and at home.