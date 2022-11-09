Koszmar Darwina

Not Available

Africa in the sixties. A new fish, the Nile perch, is introduced into Lake Victoria as a scientific experiment, a ravenous predator that causes the extinction of many native species. It multiplies and grows so fast, that its meat is exported everywhere in exchange for weapons and support for war, creating a globalized evil alliance on the lake shores: local fishermen, bank agents, homeless children, African ministers, EU commissioners, Tanzanian prostitutes and Russian pilots. A real world nightmare, the damnation of Darwin's natural selection.