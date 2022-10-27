Not Available

The sequel to a love story based in the "yuri" lesbian romance genre. The desires of its three central characters, Kotatsu, Orange, and Meow, become entangled. Kajino Ryutaro, who directed the previous film, returns to concoct a tale of platonic love with a sweet-and-sour taste. Kotatsu, Orange, and Meow meet on a social networking site for women seeking women. The amiable trio embark on a hot spring vacation, but Kotatsu and Orange disappear for some unknown reason. Hibari (Minami Yui) and Izumi (Sakai Ran) take over their online names and link up with the abandoned Meow (Kijima Noriko), then head off on another trip to a hot spring.