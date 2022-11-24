Котенок по имени Гав (выпуск 1)

Not Available

The cartoon tells about the adventures of a kitten with the unusual name of Woof and his friend - the puppy of Sharik. Woof constantly gets into ridiculous situations and finds adventures as soon as he leaves the house. He is sure that it is necessary to go to meet the trouble, because the old cat told him: "You are waiting for some troubles!". He also knows how to properly share sausages, why a secret language is needed and why one should be afraid of thunderstorms together with a friend in the attic.