Set in the pre-colonial era, a certain village was besieged by witches who torment the villagers at will. Although the evil witches are often confronted by the good ones, referred to as “aje funfun” (the white witches) in the movie, it wasn’t enough to rid the town of these evil ones’ infestation. However, in response to the plight of the people of the village, the gods promised them a saviour who will be delivered by one of the kings wives that will conquer the evil witches. So the witches, including the king’s first wife, came up with schemes after schemes to kill the prophesised bearer of the messiah.