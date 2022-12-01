Not Available

"Kotonoha" is a heartwarming friendship story between a high school girl who is not good at socializing and cannot make friends, and a girl who cannot speak words. Aju Makita plays the role of Kaori Ito, who is bullied at school because she has a habit of saying things that hurt people, and Hiyori Sakurada plays the role of a mysterious girl who cannot speak words, Hiyori Sakurada. Yumena Yanai plays the role of Ayori Sato, the class president of the class, and Ryuya Miyase plays the role of Takeshi Kimura of the baseball club in the same high school first grade as Kaori. The drama was filmed during the hot summer vacation of Mr. Hirano.