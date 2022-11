Not Available

Kottai Vaasal (Tamil: கோட்டை வாசல்) is a 1992 Indian Tamil film, directed by Selva Vinayagam and produced by Mohan Natarajan and Tharangai V. Shanmugam. The film stars Arun Pandian, Sukanya, Saranya and Goundamani in lead roles. The film had musical score by Deva.