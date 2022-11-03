Not Available

With the mainstream success of their third album High Society, Orange County, California's Kottonmouth Kings became one of the leading bands of the rap-metal movement that swept the country in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Three years and two albums after High Society, the group unleashed Kottonmouth Kings: Endless Highway, a concert film that features live performances of such songs as "Zero Tolerance," "Strange Dayz," "Sub Noize Rats," "Rest of My Life," and "Mind Playin' Tricks on Me ."