Known for the live performances that have made the band an underground favorite, the self-described psychedelic hip-hop punk-rock group the Kottonmouth Kings have captured that energy in The Joint Is on Fire. Following the band's 2006 nationwide tour, this musical journey features 32 live performances. Extras include a video for "Gone Git High," shot in Amsterdam; "Friends," a video dedicated to the fans; interviews; and backstage footage.